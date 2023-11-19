element14 launches industrial automation design challenge

Challenge encourages participants to explore, showcase and experiment with components used in industrial systems

element14 has joined forces with Schneider Electric to unveil the “Experimenting with Industrial Automation Design Challenge.” The competition is a call to action for engineers, makers, and tech enthusiasts to dive deep into the world of industrial automation and unleash their creativity.

Industrial automation is a cornerstone of modern industry, streamlining manual processes to enhance productivity across a wide range of applications, from manufacturing to logistics. Now, element14 Community members have a unique opportunity to showcase their innovative skills in this domain.

The challenge provides participants with a comprehensive kit of industrial automation components, allowing them to design experiments that explore the implementation of various industrial processes. Whether it’s painting, cutting, drilling, conveying, assembling, material handling, packaging, inspecting, testing, or welding, this challenge invites participants to push the boundaries of automation.

“This challenge empowers our community members to experiment, learn, and create, all while harnessing the power of industrial automation components,” said Randall Scasny, senior community content specialist at element14.

The challenge is open to all element14 Community members, with free registration to the element14 Community available here.