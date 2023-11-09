Electronic components sales sentiment continues to miss expectations

Continuing a trend that started in March 2023, the October sales sentiment survey underperformed expectations in October, according to a recent report from the ECIA. The July, August, and September surveys pointed to overall component sales sentiment scoring between 94.0 and 94.8 in the coming month. The actual results came in between 86.7 and 90.3. On average, sales sentiment results scored 5.9 points below expectations in August, September, and October.

“The good news is that the October sales sentiment score improved over September by 2.1 points reaching 88.8,” noted ECIA Chief Analyst Dale Ford. “Despite historical disappointment, the survey points to a major November improvement that would push the overall component score above 100. If the combined outlook for all major segments is realized in November it would be the strongest result since June 2022.”

The ECST survey provides highly valuable and detailed visibility on industry expectations in the near-term through the monthly and quarterly surveys. This “immediate” perspective is helpful to participants up and down the electronics components supply chain. In the long-term, ECIA shares in the optimism for the future as the continued introduction and market adoption of exciting innovative technologies should motivate both corporate and consumer demand for next-generation products over the long term.

The complete ECIA Electronic Component Sales Trends (ECST) Report is delivered to all ECIA members as well as others who participate in the survey. All participants in the electronics component supply chain are invited and encouraged to participate in the report so they can see the highly valuable insights provided by the ECST report.

Advertisement

Find the complete summary available to all here.