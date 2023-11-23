E-One Moli Energy to make Li ion battery cells in B.C.

Bringing advanced manufacturing and hundreds of jobs to British Columbia, E-One Moli Energy is building a lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing facility in the province. The $1-billion project will create up to 350 new jobs and secure more than 100 existing positions.

Powered by British Columbia’s clean energy supply, the facility will become the largest factory in Canada for high performance lithium-ion battery cells, producing up to 135 million battery cells each year.

Stantec, a global leader in industrial architecture and sustainable design and engineering, was selected to provide a full suite of services including planning, architecture, and mechanical engineering, as well as other services.

Transition to a cleaner future

The lithium-ion battery cells produced will be used to electrify devices used in our daily lives, including consumer electronics, power tools, medical devices, high-performance vehicles, and aerospace applications.

To support E-One Moli’s corporate mandate for a better and cleaner future, the new facility is designed to target LEED Gold and Net Zero Carbon certification. It will also include a seven-story mass timber office, and research and development component with a fully integrated green roof making it one of the most sustainable industrial buildings in the region.

Construction of the E-One Moli Energy manufacturing facility is expected to begin in June 2024 and be fully operational in 2028.