DigiKey signs global disty deal with Ambiq

DigiKey Electronics has partnered with Ambiq to distribute the firm’s ultra-low power semiconductors globally. Through the partnership, DigiKey is now stocking Ambiq’s Apollo4 Blue Plus, which delivers one of the lowest dynamic powers for microcontrollers currently on the market, the new SoC allows designers of next-generation wearables and battery-operated smart devices to accelerate their innovation.

“DigiKey is pleased to add Ambiq to our core supplier line card,” said David Stein, vice president, semiconductors at DigiKey. “As a leader in low-power SoC solutions, Ambiq has raised the bar with their new MCU & SoC, and we’re excited to support designers, engineers and builders globally as they work with these innovative solutions to accelerate progress.”

The Apollo4 Blue Plus is a 4th generation system processor solution built upon Ambiq’s proprietary Subthreshold Power-Optimized Technology (SPOT) platform. The device’s complete hardware and software solution enables current and future battery-powered endpoint devices to achieve a higher level of intelligence without sacrificing battery life.

Advertisement

The Apollo4 Blue Plus with Bluetooth Low Energy has more than enough compute and storage to handle complex AI algorithms and neural networks, always-on voice recognition, and display capability for smooth graphics.

“Ambiq shares the same value of meeting and exceeding customer’s expectations with DigiKey,” said Mike Kenyon, vice president of sales and business development at Ambiq. “We’re excited to partner with DigiKey to offer our portfolio of ultra-low power, AI-enabled semiconductor solutions to help ease the customer’s search for the best electronic components in one place.”