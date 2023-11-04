Cologix and CIM Group complete Scalelogix data centre in Toronto

Cologix and CIM Group have announced the completion of a state-of-the-art, 15-megawatt (MW) ScalelogixSM TOR4 data centre in Toronto. Strategically located within one of Toronto’s premier connectivity hubs, the joint venture data center between Cologix and CIM Group solidifies the city’s position as a pivotal digital hub.

The completion of this facility marks a significant milestone in Cologix’s commitment to fortifying the digital infrastructure of the region and delivering unparalleled colocation and interconnection services to its customers. For CIM Group, an active owner and investor in data centres across North America, the completion is part of its continued expansion in digital infrastructure. While a significant portion of the data centre has been pre-leased by a major global business anchor tenant, additional space is available.

“Strong demand from major global cloud providers and prominent digital enterprises continues to drive us to actively enhance our Scalelogix portfolio throughout North America,” stated Cologix’s Chief Revenue Officer Chris Heinrich. “TOR4 embodies our vision of providing cutting-edge hyperscale data center solutions that empower businesses to thrive with rapid connectivity, ultra-low latency, robust security and essential network access, which are vital to helping our customers grow their businesses at the digital edge.”

50,000 square feet on a 3.4-acre campus

Encompassing 50,000 square feet on a 3.4-acre campus, the facility is designed to accommodate the evolving needs of businesses in the technology-driven era. With the completion of TOR4, Cologix offers more than 200 Canadian-based networks and over 700 networks across the company’s North American footprint. Supported by robust power and cooling infrastructure, TOR4 ensures optimal performance and security for mission-critical operations.

In addition to digital infrastructure, such as data centers, CIM Group’s growing portfolio of diverse infrastructure assets include renewable energy, transportation, and water and waste management that support metropolitan communities in North America. For more than 25 years, CIM Group has utilized its broad expertise to own, develop, reposition and operate real assets, transforming communities and creating dynamic environments throughout the Americas.

State-of-the-art data centres

“CIM Group believes that data centers are critical infrastructure assets. We are focused on growing our investment in state-of-the-art data centres throughout North America that accommodate the latest and future technologies. Further, our investment strategy prioritizes data centres that are designed and operated in a manner that reflects the best practices in sustainability and environmentally sensitive processes,” said Avi Shemesh, co-founder and principal, CIM Group.

With its innovative design and advanced features, TOR4 provides reliable, scalable and high-performance services to companies navigating the complexities of the digital landscape. Key features of the new facility include: