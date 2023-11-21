Electronic Products & Technology

Canadian Chamber of Commerce forms AI council

By The Canadian Press, Ottawa   

BlackBerry among the group’s members including Amazon, Google

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce says it has formed a council aimed at shaping public policy around artificial intelligence.

The chamber says the council will advocate for government policies to be centred on the responsible development, deployment and ethical use of AI in business. The 30-member Future of AI Council will be co-chaired by e-commerce giant Amazon and software business SAP Canada. Other members include Meta Platforms Inc., Google, BlackBerry Ltd., Cohere, Scotiabank and Microsoft.

The chamber says the council will support government policies that establish AI as a positive economic driver, but also acknowledge the technology’s potential risks.

Among its first tasks will be looking at Bill C-27, which the federal government plans to use to curtail some of the dangers AI could cause.

