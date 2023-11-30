Calgary’s ‘top tech to watch’ firms revealed

Three Calgary-founded start-ups, took home top accolades during Launch Party 2023, a technology celebration held recently in Calgary. Among the firms recognized included an AI automotive data and deal-flow company; a machine learning, AI-powered clinical dental patient care start-up; and a temperature-control smart-building technology system for small to mid-range businesses.

Spearheaded by Platform Calgary, the event capped off Innovation Week, which brings together thousands of people to attend activities hosted by partner organizations across the city to learn, connect and celebrate tech and innovation.

“Calgary’s tech sector is enjoying an emergence on a global scale, setting records for venture capital attraction and in supporting companies that are making meaningful contributions to the local economy,” says Platform Calgary president and CEO Terry Rock

TOP TEN STARTUP LIST 2023

Advertisement

Each year, 10 Calgary-based start-ups are showcased at Launch Party, of which three receive standout awards (Alumni Choice, Alex Raczenko Pitch Award, and the People’s Choice Award). This year’s awards went to:

The Alumni’s Choice Award was won by AITHR Automotive Intelligence, an intuitive, easy-to-use AI-powered car searching software that instantly scans inventory to optimize deal structuring and enhance the buying experience. (AI tech for auto dealerships that provides access to an extensive list of inspected vehicles and enables the quick deal flow required to service customers).

The Alex Raczenko Pitch Award went to OraQ AI, redefining dentistry by empowering dentists to deliver precision dental care while enhancing the patient experience. (a company that improves clinical patient care through leveraging AI and machine learning in dental).

The People’s Choice Award was won by ENA Solution, a durable, easy-to-use thermostat designed specifically for small and medium-sized businesses that have not grown to the point of smart building control and were stuck using legacy and often wasteful technology.

Calgary tech companies apply for the list yearly. They are then reviewed by a committee made up of past Launch Party alumni, founders and investors. To enter the competition, these companies must be in business for less than three years, show positive revenue, and have the potential for future growth.