ARM invests in Raspberry Pi

Arm Holdings plc has agreed to make a strategic investment in Raspberry Pi Ltd., a UK-based creator of small single-board computers and development boards.

By acquiring a minority stake in Raspberry Pi, ARM further extending a successful long-term partnership between the two companies, as the collaborative goal is to deliver critical solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT)

developer community.

“As the demand for edge compute accelerates, with the proliferation of more demanding IoT and AI applications, Raspberry Pi’s solutions are putting the power of low-cost, high-performance computing into the hands of people and businesses all over the world,” said Paul Williamson, SVP and GM, Internet of Things Line of Business, ARM.

The investment further cements a partnership that began in 2008, and which has seen the release of many popular Arm-based Raspberry Pi products for students, enthusiasts and commercial developers. Raspberry Pi’s most recent flagship product, Raspberry Pi 5, became available at the end of October.

Rapid growth of edge – endpoint AI applications

“Arm and Raspberry Pi share a vision to make computing accessible for all, by lowering barriers to innovation so that anyone, anywhere can learn, experience and create new IoT solutions,” Williamson added. “With the rapid growth of edge and endpoint AI applications, platforms like those from Raspberry Pi, built on Arm, are critical to driving the adoption of high-performance IoT devices globally by enabling developers to innovate faster and more easily. This strategic investment is further proof of our continued commitment to the developer community, and to our partnership with Raspberry Pi.”

“ARM technology has always been central to the platforms we create, and this investment is an

important milestone in our longstanding partnership,” said Eben Upton, CEO, Raspberry Pi. “Using Arm technology as the foundation of our current and future products offers us access to the compute performance, energy efficiency and extensive software ecosystem we need, as we continue to remove barriers to entry for everyone, from students and enthusiasts, to professional developers deploying commercial IoT systems at scale.”