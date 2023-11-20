ACEC-Ontario to host awards event in spring 2024

The Association of Consulting Engineering Companies – Ontario (ACEC-Ontario) will honour and recognize the exceptional accomplishments and contributions of its member companies at the 2024 Ontario Engineering Project Awards (OEPA) on May 9th, 2024, at the heritage venue, Liberty Grand, located in Toronto. Since its inception in 2003, the OPEA program has been dedicated to celebrating and highlighting the positive impact the consulting industry has on our communities.

“We are thrilled to continue recognizing and rewarding the remarkable achievements of engineering firms across Ontario. These awards not only acknowledge project excellence but also foster innovation and community within the industry,” commented Andrew Hurd, executive director, ACEC-Ontario.

The annual event showcases outstanding projects submitted by ACEC-Ontario member firms of all sizes, acknowledging the significant impact of their expertise, knowledge, and skills both provincially and on a global scale. The 15 prestigious awards, determined by a jury of industry professionals, highlight the finest achievements, emphasizing innovation, excellence, and the societal impact of these ground-breaking projects.

“Building on the success of the previous year, the 2024 awards program will continue to introduce additional award categories, providing opportunities to celebrate projects and the achievements of firms, irrespective of their size,” remarked Don Holland, chair, ACEC-Ontario. “The Sustainability Award, Small Firm – Big Impact, and Internal Innovation truly highlight the effect companies have on society.”

Click here more information and updates.