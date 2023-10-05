980nm multi-gigabit interconnect showcased for car designs

TRUMPF Photonic Components, leaders in high-speed VCSEL and photodiode solutions for data communication, has joined with KDPOF, providers of high-speed optical networking solutions, to showcase the first 980nm multi-gigabit interconnect system for automotive systems at a European Conference for Optical Communication (ECOC), to be held in Glasgow this week.

“After a long-term cooperation, it’s great to have entered the stage where we can prove to end-users the true strength of 980nm optical interconnects,” says Ralph Gudde, VP marketing & sales at TRUMPF Photonic Components.

Both companies pursue the goal of implementing state-of-the art optical data communication standards and solutions for the automotive industry. Due to the push in the automotive sector towards autonomous driving, a large amount of data must be processed in cars. Consequently, optical interconnects are required to manage the data flow as a nervous system, connecting sensors and electronic brains, while tight electro-magnetic interference requirements are met.

As this trend is even increasing, TRUMPF and KDPOF entered a strategic partnership as early as 2022 to combine their knowledge in the field of components and networks for data communication. Now, significant progress is made with the first implementation of the new IEEE Std 802.3cz (nGBASE-AU), consisting of a transceiver that integrates electronics, photonics, and optics in a single IC component. Evaluation kits soon become ready for OEMs to test.

“Automotive is a very demanding industry. The IEEE Std 802.3cz standard is therefore focusing on highly reliable conditions that enable lifetimes of 15 years and more, with low cost and high-volume implementations”, explains Rubén Pérez-Aranda, CTO at KDPOF. “Having suppliers like TRUMPF in the 802.3cz working group enriched the discussion with their deep manufacturing and design knowledge of VCSEL and photodiode components, which in turn enabled the production of a serious and dependable standard. With our strategic partnership we are going one step further and are targeting optical networks to become an indispensable part of future cars,” Pérez-Aranda adds.