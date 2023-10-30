TELUS Pollinator Fund invests in robotics, AI and IoT projects

The TELUS Pollinator Fund for Good is participating in three new funding rounds of US$20 million, US$6.5 million and US$4 million respectively, with equity investments in clean technology startups Climate Robotics, erthos and Plentify.

Houston-based Climate Robotics is leveraging advanced robotics and AI to help sequester carbon while improving the health of our agricultural soils. Based in Mississauga, erthos is leading the charge to address the global plastic pollution crisis with a

plant-based resin alternative to traditional plastic. Lastly, Plentify is a smart energy company located in South Africa and the

United States that uses AI and IoT technologies to connect household appliances to cheaper, cleaner and more reliable energy.

These new investments bring the number of impact startups supported by the Pollinator Fund to 30.

“As a global leader in sustainability, TELUS’ readiness and capability to swiftly deploy capital to help scale clean tech innovations will contribute to promote adoption of zero-emission solutions,” Blair Miller, managing partner for TELUS Pollinator Fund, said in a press release.