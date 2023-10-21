Sourceability, Cadence partner to provide design engineers with component market intelligence

Global electronic components distributor Sourceability has partnered with and supply with Cadence Design Systems Inc. Under the agreement, Sourceability’s market intelligence tool, Datalynq, will be integrated into the Cadence OrCAD X Platform, giving design engineers visibility into market intelligence scores for electronic components to assess and reduce design risk, as well as mitigating other supply chain risks, which will help companies make better commercial decisions.

Through the integration, Cadence customers have direct access to Datalynq’s functionality from within the OrCAD X platform. The tool allows design and manufacturing engineers to build products with lower supply chain risk, which keeps production lines running, ensures final product availability and enables more stable cash flows.

Datalynq is an industry source for market intelligence and analytics for potentially over 1 billion parts, helping engineers de-risk the commercial aspects of their bill of materials. The tool provides information on design risk, market availability trends and whether a component can be easily substituted, among other key features.

“By partnering with Cadence, we’re able to provide even more value to our customers and earlier on in the value chain at the design phase,” said Yashar Shahabi, senior vice president, Digital Solutions & Technology at Sourceability. “As the industry navigates the current environment where demand forecasting is getting increasingly unpredictable, protecting against supply chain risk has never been more important.”