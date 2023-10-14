Septentrio partners with SparkFun to accelerate development of positioning-based applications

Septentrio, a leader in high-precision GNSS positioning solutions, has collaborated with SparkFun Electronics, an online retail store targeting the do-it-yourself (DIY) market. The move broadens Septentrio’s market reach and brings satellite-based positioning as a mainstream solution for integrators in a variety of industrial and emerging sectors. As the partnership kicks off, SparkFun has released its first product, a breakout board embedding the Septentrio mosaic-X5 receiver module.

The mosaic module is a compact GNSS receiver delivering high-accuracy tri-band positioning with outstanding reliability due to built-in technology that allows it to be highly resilient to signal interference including jamming and spoofing. The SparkFun board enables users to log data as well as control and monitor the receiver via the web interface, without the need for any additional code.

“Working with Septentrio allows us new avenues into the GNSS market that we are excited to explore,” said SparkFun Founder Nathan Seidle. “This new product signals just the beginning of our partnership together, and I am excited to add such a robust option to our advanced GNSS receiver line. The mosaic-X5 will prove itself a powerful option for our customers who want to explore additional GNSS frequencies as well as anti-jamming and anti-spoofing technology.”