SEMI issues statement on U.S. export controls

SEMI, an industry association serving the global electronics design and manufacturing supply chain, recently released a statement on new export controls announced today by the U.S. Commerce Department.

“We recognize and appreciate that sustaining a robust U.S. semiconductor sector is central to the Administration’s national security objectives. However, given the risks of unilateral and broad controls, we will continue to evaluate the consequences of these export controls and communicate to the Administration the impacts to the global and U.S. semiconductor supply chain.”

