Sager expands Sensata product, adds Gigavac

Sager Electronics, a leading North American distributor, has announced the addition of Sensata Technologies’ Gigavac products to its line card. Sensata|Gigavac provides mission-critical, high voltage (HV) contactor relays for dc fast charging, energy storage systems (ESS), material handling vehicles, and industrial equipment. Gigavac joins Airpax, BEI Sensors, Crydom, Cynergy3, Kavlico, and Sensata Pressure and Temperature in the portfolio of Sensata brands distributed by Sager.

“We’re delighted to continue to expand our partnership with Sager Electronics,” remarked Kimberly Wallace, Sensata’s sales manager, North America regional team. “Together with Sager’s sales and management teams, we look forward to developing new customers within the high voltage relay and contactor space.”

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Sensata and look forward to providing Gigavac’s highly regarded offering of HV relays and contactors for our customers’ material handling, battery storage, charging and industrial applications,” added Pam Berigan, director of supplier marketing & product management for Sager.