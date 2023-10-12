Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors
supplier
Search in posts
feature
whitepaper
Electronic Products & Technology

PULS acquires wireless charging specialist Wiferion

EP&T Magazine   

Automation / Robotics Electronics Power Supply / Management Wireless autonomous charging cobots PULS system Wiferion WiFi wireless

Firm specializes in contactless charging & energy systems for autonomous guided vehicles, cobots

PULS, a Munich-based provider of DIN-Rail power supplies, has acquired the business of wireless charging specialist Wiferion. The deal will provide Wiferion customers with a global presence in production and application support.

The current operational Wiferion team will remain in Freiburg, Germany as the PULS Wireless business unit. PULS has taken over all existing contracts, trademark rights and patents of Wiferion but nothing will change in the operation of the business for customers. In the medium term, users will benefit from PULS’ global manufacturing capacities.

Management team: from left Julian Seume (PULS Wireless), Bernhard Erdl (PULS GmbH), Matthieu Ebert (Source: PULS Wireless)

With its own modern production lines in the Czech Republic, China and Germany. Large quantities of product can be produced in the highest quality and scaled up as required. In addition, PULS can procure more cost-effectively due to its purchasing volume and global sources, securing the supply chain and product life.

“As a pioneer, Wiferion has successfully established inductive charging for the energy supply of mobile robots and forklifts in the market and gained a leading position. With the additional capabilities of PULS, we want to make this system the global market standard and will invest significantly for this purpose,” says Bernhard Erdl, managing director and owner of PULS GmbH.

Advertisement

The PULS-Wiferion etaLINK3000 industrial wireless charging system. Source: PULS

 

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Automotive wireless charging reference design is Qi 1.3 Certified
X Tronics to rep PULS, Celduc Relais in Canada
NuCurrent sets new performance level for NFC wireless charging
Apple watch spurs wireless charging in wearable tech