PULS acquires wireless charging specialist Wiferion

PULS, a Munich-based provider of DIN-Rail power supplies, has acquired the business of wireless charging specialist Wiferion. The deal will provide Wiferion customers with a global presence in production and application support.

The current operational Wiferion team will remain in Freiburg, Germany as the PULS Wireless business unit. PULS has taken over all existing contracts, trademark rights and patents of Wiferion but nothing will change in the operation of the business for customers. In the medium term, users will benefit from PULS’ global manufacturing capacities.

With its own modern production lines in the Czech Republic, China and Germany. Large quantities of product can be produced in the highest quality and scaled up as required. In addition, PULS can procure more cost-effectively due to its purchasing volume and global sources, securing the supply chain and product life.

“As a pioneer, Wiferion has successfully established inductive charging for the energy supply of mobile robots and forklifts in the market and gained a leading position. With the additional capabilities of PULS, we want to make this system the global market standard and will invest significantly for this purpose,” says Bernhard Erdl, managing director and owner of PULS GmbH.