Precision Optical Tech acquires Opticonx

Precision Optical Technologies, Inc., a global leader in optical networking technologies, has announced its successful acquisition of Opticonx, a USA-based manufacturer of fiber optic cabling components and systems. The strategic move is aimed at further strengthening Precision OT’s position in the optical networking market and enhancing its capabilities to serve a wider range of applications.

David Halladay, President & CEO of Precision Optical Technologies, Inc. spoke excitedly of the recent events, saying, “The acquisition of Opticonx marks a major milestone in our company’s history. It reinforces our ongoing dedication towards supporting domestic manufacturing, and ensures our customers have access to products that meet the highest standards of quality and reliability.”

This strategic decision brings together two organizations with shared values and a mutual commitment to supporting broadband connectivity worldwide. The acquisition was finalized this week, and integration efforts are currently underway.