Phone repair shop among fastest growing biz

Dr. Phone Fix, a chain of cell phone and computer repair shops across Canada has been named the 10th Fastest Growing Company according to The Globe and Mail Annual Rankings of Canada’s Top Growth Companies. The rankings of 425 companies are based on a three-year revenue growth rate. They were released on its website with editorial overage in the October issue of Report on Business magazine.

“This is an amazing honour. We feel truly grateful for the Globe’s recognition of our explosive growth. Our success is rooted in our passion for remarkable customer service. Cell phones are a scientific marvel which play an integral role in our daily lives, and we are pleased to provide the best service and price to Canadians across the country,” said Piyush Sawhney, founder and CEO of Edmonton-based Dr. Phone Fix.

Canada’s Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019. It aims to bring the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. In total 425 companies earned a spot on this year’s rankings.

Edmonton headquarters

A multiple award-winning, eco-friendly player in Canada’s multi-million-dollar cell phone and electronics repair industry, Dr. Phone Fix was founded in 2019 in Edmonton. The firm is Canada’s largest privately owned company in the sector and the second largest seller of certified pre-owned phones. It has 34 stores in 20 cities across four provinces and plans 166 more. Dr. Phone Fix is a nominee, finalist, or winner of 55 awards. It offers genuine Apple parts sourced from Apple; is a Samsung Authorized Service Partner and partner with Air Miles customer loyalty program and non-profit battery recycler, Call2Recycle.