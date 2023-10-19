Phoenix Contact marks 40 years in Canada

Global provider of electrical connection technology, automation solutions and networking solutions, Phoenix Contact marked its 40th anniversary in Canada with an open house celebration this week at the firm’s Canadian headquarters in Milton ON.

Over the years, the German-based firm has also taken pride in playing an essential role in Canada’s journey towards achieving a smarter, greener, and more connected future. Since its establishment in 1983, when a small sales office was opened on Matheson Drive in Mississauga, Phoenix Contact has grown exponentially.

As the company established its presence in the Canadian market, it opened its official Canadian headquarters in Milton, ON, equipped with training, proof of concept showroom and value-add centre. The firm soon after opened an Eastern Region Technology Center in Quebec, a Western Regional Technology Center in Calgary, and a sales office in British Columbia.

“Our 40-year journey in Canada has been nothing short of extraordinary,” said Roger Hallett, president Phoenix Contact Canada. “From humble beginnings as a small sales office to establishing our headquarters, we have continually strived to bring the best electrification, networking, and automation solutions to our Canadian customers. We owe our success to our talented team, valued customers and supportive partners who have been integral to our growth. Phoenix Contact’s unwavering dedication to staying ahead in technology and its willingness to adapt to the changing needs of the Canadian market have been instrumental in our continued success. This milestone anniversary is a testament to our commitment to excellence, sustainable practices, and contributing to the progress of Canadian industries,“ Hallett continued.

Phoenix Contact has established roots across Canada as a preferred provider of reliable connection technology, electronics, and automation solutions.

“We will continue to develop innovative solutions that empower businesses and industries to thrive in an ever-evolving landscape,“ Hallett concluded.