Electronic Products & Technology

Noise and Ambiq Collaborate on smart wearable

EP&T Magazine   

Electronics Wearable Technology ambiq lunaring noise wearable

Luna Ring fosters cognitive functioning across 3 cores - sleep, readiness and activity

Noise, a leading smart wearable brand and Ambiq, provider of ultra-low-power semiconductor solutions, have partnered on the Luna Ring, a consumer smart wearable by Noise, which features Ambiq’s Apollo3 Blue Plus systems-on-chip (SoC).

 

Luna Ring fosters cognitive functioning by delivering across three core scores – Sleep, Readiness, and Activity. Power consumption was a major design consideration by Noise for Luna Ring as they aimed to create a device that seamlessly integrates into users’ lives and helps enhance lifestyle by improving daily performance in a minimalist yet meaningful form factor.

Source: Ambiq, Noise

The Luna Ring is crafted to enhance users’ daily performance effectively, offering a high-quality lifestyle with precise data tracking and processing this information into valuable insights. An industry-first, the Luna Ring can track over 70 metrics, making it one of the most powerful devices to track well-being in the smart ring category. Catalyzing a transformative lifestyle shift, the Luna Ring is equipped with advanced sensors (PPG, skin temperature, and 3-axis accelerometer) and personalized nudges. The temperature sensor further tracks body variations influenced by diet and exercise. The state-of-the-art wearable comes in an ultra-lightweight 3mm band width and is made of fighter-jet grade titanium featuring a diamond-like coating and pointing edge for guided wearing.

