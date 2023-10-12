Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors
supplier
Search in posts
feature
whitepaper
Electronic Products & Technology

Newark and Mean Well partner on power supply solutions

EP&T Magazine   

Electronics Power Supply / Management power

Newark has formed a direct partnership with Mean Well, a leading manufacturer of power supplies – suitable for a wide range of industries, including industrial automation, telecommunications, medical equipment, and LED lighting.

Mean Well’s extensive range of power supplies includes dc-dc converters, ac-dc converters, DIN rail mount converters, enclosed output converters, LED drivers, and more.

Ultra slim and low-profile LED driver, SLD series is suitable for signage and decoration lighting application. Source: Mean Well

“Newark is known for its excellence in introducing new products to market, servicing the engineering community, and providing outstanding logistics processes. We are thrilled with the debut of this direct relationship and look forward to making Mean Well products even more accessible to engineers developing innovative solutions,” said Coleman Liu, general manager, Mean Well Europe.

Dave Beck, Newark director, EMECH & passives added, “Newark has a commitment to adding value for our customers and with this partnership, they can now enjoy greater product choice and access to the latest products from Mean Well.”

Advertisement
Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Newark becomes distribution partner of Astrodyne TDI
Newark adds range of MPS power solutions
Newark launches power management hub
Newark element14 expands breadth of linecard