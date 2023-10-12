Newark and Mean Well partner on power supply solutions

Newark has formed a direct partnership with Mean Well, a leading manufacturer of power supplies – suitable for a wide range of industries, including industrial automation, telecommunications, medical equipment, and LED lighting.

Mean Well’s extensive range of power supplies includes dc-dc converters, ac-dc converters, DIN rail mount converters, enclosed output converters, LED drivers, and more.

“Newark is known for its excellence in introducing new products to market, servicing the engineering community, and providing outstanding logistics processes. We are thrilled with the debut of this direct relationship and look forward to making Mean Well products even more accessible to engineers developing innovative solutions,” said Coleman Liu, general manager, Mean Well Europe.

Dave Beck, Newark director, EMECH & passives added, “Newark has a commitment to adding value for our customers and with this partnership, they can now enjoy greater product choice and access to the latest products from Mean Well.”