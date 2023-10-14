Littelfuse solutions now available via Newark

Newark is now offering is full distribution access of Littelfuse products to customers seeking one-stop-shop for all project requirements. Littelfuse is a diversified industrial technology manufacturing company specializing in fuses, circuit breakers, surge protectors, TVS diodes, Thyristors, Diodes, MOSFETs, IGBTs, Gate Drivers, power modules, switches, and sensors.

Littelfuse devices provide protection against electrostatic discharge, power surges, short circuits, voltage spikes, arc flash, and other harmful occurrences. In addition, Littelfuse offers a comprehensive portfolio of advanced power semiconductor technologies, including silicon and wide band gap solutions in discrete and module packages. Littelfuse also provides a broad platform of technologies that sense proximity, flow, speed, temperature, and fluid level, which are suitable for complex electronic systems.

“We are delighted to partner with Littelfuse. This collaboration will enable our customers to access their comprehensive range of solutions, simplifying the procurement process and accelerating their time to market,” said Jose Lok, product category director, Semiconductors.