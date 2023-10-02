Kyocera AVX to acquire assets of Bliley Technologies

Kyocera AVX, a global manufacturer of advanced electronic components, is acquiring assets of Bliley Technologies, a worldwide player in the design and development of low-noise frequency control products with more than 65 years of space heritage in low Earth orbit (LEO) and geostationary equatorial orbit (GEO) applications. The asset transfer acquisition will bring Bliley’s equipment, people, and IP under the Kyocera AVX umbrella and allow Kyocera AVX to produce the same high-quality electronic components that made Bliley a global leader. Upon finalization, the acquired assets will operate under Kyocera AVX Components Corporation (Erie).

“The asset transfer acquisition provides more than 20 patents for key positioning, navigating, and timing technologies as well as an accomplished staff and an advanced manufacturing facility with several crucial certifications and qualifications, all of which will further strengthen our presence in these essential markets,” said Kio Ariumi, senior VP, operational integrations, Kyocera AVX.

Bliley Technologies manufactures innovative low-noise crystal and oscillator products at its 64,000-square-foot, ISO 9001:2008 certified manufacturing facility in Erie, Pennsylvania, and is one of the only U.S.-based companies to manufacture both — from front end to final finishing — within the same facility.