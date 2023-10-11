InnoPhase IoT taps STMicroelectronics on low power sensor-to-cloud IoT solution

InnoPhase IoT, a fabless semiconductor company specializing in ultra-low power WiFi IoT solutions, has developed an evaluation platform that combines STMicroelectronics STM32U5 MCU evaluation board with InnoPhase IoT’s Talaria TWO WiFi/BLE evaluation board. The board seamlessly integrates ultra-low power WiFi/BLE with STM32 microcontrollers to enable the industry’s lowest-power cloud-connected battery-powered IoT devices. Target applications for the combination include wearables, industrial IoT, medical, commercial, and smart-home automation.

The STM32U5 MCU is based on an Arm Cortex-M33 core and is a new generation of 32-bit microcontroller targeting the most demanding power/performance requirements. The MCU integrates the Cortex-M33 core with up to 4MB of flash memory and 2.5MB of SRAM to enable the highest performance amongst 32-bit MCUs while cutting power by up to 90% and extending battery life using a range of innovative power-management features.

The InnoPhase IoT Talaria TWO WiFi/BLE5 multiprotocol wireless platform enables the development of ultra-low power cloud-connectivity applications without compromising performance. The industry’s lowest Tx current of 81ma at MCS7 and DTIM-10 current at 57uA extends battery life to 10-plus years for IoT devices. Talaria TWO features WiFi provisioning using BLE, secured over-the-air updates, and seamless cloud connectivity to AWS and Microsoft Azure, providing ease of development and deployment for IoT solutions. The InnoPhase IoT platform’s high integration, small size, and multiple antenna options allow customers to meet new use case requirements.