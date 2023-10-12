German automation tech event puts focus on ‘transformation’

The 2023 edition of German Technology Day (GTD) taking place in Mississauga and Montreal is being hosted by 22 innovative German automation companies with strong Canadian presence. This year’s participating companies include Beckhoff, Bosch Rexroth, Burkert, Eplan, Euchner, Posital (Fraba Group), ifm, Kuka, Murrelektronik, Phoenix Contact, Pilz, PULS, Rittal, Samson, Schmalz Group, Schunk, Sew-Eurodrive, Sick Sensor Intelligence, Trumpf, Wago, Weidmuller and Wieland.

All presentations will be woven around this year’s theme “TRANSFORMATION: Elevating your potential with automated solutions.”

The Mississauga event, scheduled for October 26, will be held at the Living Arts Centre. The November 16 Montreal event will take place at Courtyard Montreal Airport.

This year’s event promises a full day of presentations and technical sessions across three rooms, running in conjunction with the exhibition. From the exhibitors, attendees can expect to see the latest in AI, machine learning-led tools, to solutions in manufacturing, automotive, robotics, building automation, smart city automation, safety, and more.

Visit the Innovation Hub

The German Technology Day Innovation Hub is a collective showcase of innovations by our exhibitors. It hopes to help visitors spark ideas and allow them to see new ways to use automation hardware and process solutions from the German automation leaders hosting the event.

Grand contest

The GTD hosts are organizing a grand contest during the event for attendees. All participants at the Mississauga and Montreal events can enter the contest to win prizes worth $2500, by visiting each booth and completing a “passport”. The hosts will conduct a draw from all submissions and offer cash prizes to the lucky winners. The winners will be notified via email after the event.

Networking centre

This year GTD has four sponsors for the Mississauga event, and two sponsors for the Montreal event. The Mississauga event will also include a networking centre where visitors can spend some one-on-one time with the various partners and sponsors of the event.