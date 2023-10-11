Finland launches a 20-qubit quantum computer

VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland and the European leader in building quantum computers, IQM Quantum Computers, have completed Finland’s second quantum computer. The new 20-qubit quantum computer further strengthens Finland’s position among the countries investing into quantum computing. Finland completed its first quantum computer, a 5-qubit one, in 2021.

Finland announced its efforts in quantum computing development back in November 2020 with a total budget of EUR $20.7 million from the government to develop a 50-qubit quantum computer in 2024. In the coming years, the development will continue as the Finnish government has announced a total budget of EUR $70 million to scale up the quantum computer towards 300 qubits and quantum advantage.

Already in the current project, significant technology development steps have been taken that enable the scaling up of the now completed 20-qubit quantum computer to 50-qubits. VTT and IQM plan to complete the upgrade by the end of 2024.

“In Finland, we have always challenged ourselves and pushed our boundaries to innovate, claiming our spot in the international arena with science, technology, and other industries. We have set ourselves very ambitious goals to build three quantum computers in four years, relying on our domestic industry. Our first goal was to complete a 5-qubit quantum computer, and now we have reached our second goal of a 20-qubit quantum computer. Furthermore, development of a 50-qubit one is already underway,” said VTT president and CEO Antti Vasara.