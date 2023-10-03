EPTECH Show co-locates with SMTA in Mississauga

The 2023 series of EPTECH shows will conclude this fall, as the country’s only trade show dedicated to electronics engineering and design makes its way to Mississauga on October 16th at the Mississauga Convention Centre.

The final table-top exhibit of the season will be held with a twist, as the event will be co-located with the Ontario Chapter of the SMTA, which is hosting a separately managed one-day technical conference. Separate registration is required for the SMTA program, and more information and registration can be found by clicking here.

Keynote address at 10 a.m.

The show will officially kick-off with an opening keynote, delivered by Normand Bourbonnais – President, CEO at Technum Quebec, who will provide insights into re-shoring semiconductor manufacturing activities in North America, including Canada. Bourbonnais will discuss initiatives planned by many Western countries – proposing and making massive investments towards chip production, along with building a resilient supply chain here at home and in Europe.

Of late, two major funding efforts have been deployed:

The Chip and Science American Act

The European Chip Act Insights into these future endeavours will be provided to those attending this session.

Free entry & parking to trade professionals

Free to attend for trade and industry professionals, EPTECH shows provide exclusive face-to-face networking with suppliers in the industry. The show runs from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and will feature related seminars scheduled throughout the day. Attendees can browse the exhibit show floor – connect and gain insights on upcoming products in the industry. Exhibitors representing the full spectrum of solutions from components, production materials & equipment, software, distribution, CEM services, test solutions.

“For more than four decades, EP&T has served as Canada’s information resource for electronics designers and engineers and EPTECH has been a big part of what we deliver to Canada’s electronics community,” says show manager Scott Atkinson. “As event producers, we are committed to helping connect electronics engineers and designers with solutions providers – in-person.”

Operated by EP&T Magazine, EPTECH coast-to-coast national electronics shows are always located in high-technology areas of Canada. Parking at the event is free, while attendees can register for any show by accessing this link.

For further information on exhibiting at the show, visit https://www.eptech.ca