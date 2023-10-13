Generic selectors
Boréas’ SDK aids custom haptic designs

Stephen Law   

Automation / Robotics Electronics Engineering Software Engineering Boréas development effects haptic kit ntuitive piezo SDK software switch technologies wearables

Intuitive software development kit lets designers develop customized haptic effects

Quebec-based Boréas Technologies has launched Boréas HapticStudio, an intuitive software development kit (SDK) that lets designers develop customized haptic effects for easy implementation on the firm’s CapDrive semiconductors.

CapDrive is Boréas’ family of tiny, ultra-low-power piezo driver integrated circuits (ICs) that deliver high-resolution sensing and haptic effects to smartphones, PC trackpads, automotive cabins, and virtual reality (VR) peripherals.

Haptic Studio empowers designers to create unique tactile experiences without coding, make real-time adjustments, seamlessly integrate with various devices, and harness the efficiency of CapDrive Technology. Source: Boréas Technologies

The company also announced general availability of its CapDrive ultra-low-power piezo driver with advanced sensing, the BOS1921, the first CapDrive IC to seamlessly support Boréas HapticStudio, accelerating creation of personalized experiences that emulate realistic touch.

“Boréas HapticStudio is our first GUI tool to let designers explore the many advantages of piezo haptic effects without requiring homegrown software coding—significantly accelerating development time,” said Simon Chaput, founder & CEO, Boréas Technologies.

“Unlike older non-piezo technologies that restrict the designer’s ability to customize users’ tactile experiences, HapticStudio frees designers to adjust vibration, response speed, and touch intensity. It also registers changes immediately, allowing designers to test drive different haptic effects before integrating them on end-user devices, such as smartphones, wearables, and video game controllers.”

 

