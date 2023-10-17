Generic selectors
Electronic Products & Technology

Avnet and Arduino sign global disty deal

EP&T Magazine   

Electronics Supply Chain Arduino distribution

Partnership creates new approach for chip-down design

Avnet, a global technology distributor and solutions provider, and Arduino, one of the largest brands in embedded controls with a community of over 30 million developers worldwide, have entered into a global distribution agreement to strengthen the emerging trend of OEM customers leveraging modular components to accelerate product development resulting in lower engineering demand and quicker time to market.

“Design engineers will be able to quickly move from initial prototype and preproduction to high volume designs through Arduino’s open-source software and open hardware design approach,” said Alex Iuorio, senior vice president, supplier development, Avnet. “Not every customer has the time, resources, or capability to perform a chip-down design, which often is a manual, hands-on process to design, engineer, prototype, source and produce. Using Arduino’s PRO product line offerings and Avnet’s support will greatly reduce time to market.”

Arduino’s Portenta family delivers enhanced performance and industry-grade security, leveraging firm’s ecosystem to deploy powerful AI algorithms and machine learning on the edge.

“We see an engineering mega-trend moving away from chip-down design and a greater reliance on modules like the Arduino PRO boards,” said Arduino CEO Fabio Violante. “Our new global distribution agreement with Avnet will allow even more design engineers to be an early adopter of this trend.”

The Arduino PRO line of hardware and software enables businesses to quickly and securely develop and deploy commercial solutions within one familiar development platform, transferring the productivity that makers enjoyed with the Arduino for 15 years into refined technology transforming the business world.

“Renesas is committed to leveraging the Arduino ecosystem to support the ongoing market transition to systems-on-module and sub-systems, not only for prototyping but for production,” said Chris Allexandre, CSMO of Renesas. “The agreement between Avnet and Arduino is a natural progression of the market transition and strengthens the strategic partnerships Renesas already enjoys with both Avnet and Arduino.”

