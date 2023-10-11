API Delevan gets a rebrand

Delevan, previously known as API Delevan, has launched a new brand logo, including an updated look that brings the company back to its original 1947 name.

“This is an exciting time for our business and provides a great opportunity for us to remember our roots of Delevan Electronics, while acknowledging our future as part of Regal Rexnord,” said Delevan’s business unit manager, Matthew Rigerman.

Founded in 1947 as a small electronic manufacturer in Delevan, New York, the firm was originally branded as Delevan Electronics. Through the years the company has grown to become a global leader in design, development and manufacturing of electronic devices such as inductors, radio frequency coils, chokes, transformers, resolvers, and custom components.