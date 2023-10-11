Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors
supplier
Search in posts
feature
whitepaper
Electronic Products & Technology

API Delevan gets a rebrand

EP&T Magazine   

Electronics Delevan logo rebrand

Delevan, previously known as API Delevan, has launched a new brand logo, including an updated look that brings the company back to its original 1947 name.

“This is an exciting time for our business and provides a great opportunity for us to remember our roots of Delevan Electronics, while acknowledging our future as part of Regal Rexnord,” said Delevan’s business unit manager, Matthew Rigerman.

Founded in 1947 as a small electronic manufacturer in Delevan, New York, the firm was originally branded as Delevan Electronics. Through the years the company has grown to become a global leader in design, development and manufacturing of electronic devices such as inductors, radio frequency coils, chokes, transformers, resolvers, and custom components.

Advertisement

 

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Ultra Electronics Maritime Systems receives payroll rebate
Magna strengthens electronics portfolio via acquisition
VVDN to supply ‘Made in India’ tablets for own market
Digi-Key surpasses milestone of 50M packages shipped