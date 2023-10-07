Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors
supplier
Search in posts
feature
whitepaper
Electronic Products & Technology

AIM acquires William Rowland’s solder biz

Stephen Law   

Electronics Production / Materials acquisition AIM materials production solder William-Rowland

AIM Solder (UK) Ltd., a leading global manufacturer of solder assembly materials, has acquired William Rowland Limited’s solder products business, encompassing solders and alloys. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in AIM’s growth path, expanding its capabilities and enhancing customer offerings in the metal industry.

“This strategic move allows AIM to further enhance its position in the solder industry by leveraging William Rowland’s legacy and expertise in this specific sector. We are excited to welcome William Rowland’s solder customers into the AIM Solder family, and we are committed to preserving the values that have made them a trusted name in this field,” said AIM president Ricky Black.

 

Advertisement
Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Nathan Trotter acquires Loctite Solder Bar division of Henkel
AIM Solder marks 85th anniversary
Solder ecosystem partners create ‘cradle to grave’ solution
AIM acquires BLT Circuit Services