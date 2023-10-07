AIM acquires William Rowland’s solder biz

AIM Solder (UK) Ltd., a leading global manufacturer of solder assembly materials, has acquired William Rowland Limited’s solder products business, encompassing solders and alloys. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in AIM’s growth path, expanding its capabilities and enhancing customer offerings in the metal industry.

“This strategic move allows AIM to further enhance its position in the solder industry by leveraging William Rowland’s legacy and expertise in this specific sector. We are excited to welcome William Rowland’s solder customers into the AIM Solder family, and we are committed to preserving the values that have made them a trusted name in this field,” said AIM president Ricky Black.