Advantest expands M4841 handler with active thermal control

Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation announced a new Active Thermal Control (ATC) option for its M4841 high-volume device handler. ATC 2.0 provides regulation of temperature fluctuations caused by automotive semiconductors self-heating during testing, helping to ensure more accurate production tests of up to 16 advanced systems-on-chip (SoCs) in parallel with higher throughput and shorter test times.

Massive amounts of data processing is required for devices used to power electric vehicles (EVs) and other fast-growing, data-intensive automotive applications such as infotainment systems and forthcoming Level 4 autonomous driving.

Advances in semiconductor manufacturing processes brings improvements in functionality as well as enhanced power efficiency for these devices. As a result, thermal design power is actually increasing, causing devices to self-heat during test and making it more difficult to control test temperature. This creates a need for handlers that can perform prompt, stable device temperature management.

Replacing the handler’s prior passive thermal control technology, integrated ATC enables the M4841 to provide a stable, consistent test environment with fast response and high load-tracking characteristics that maintain the device’s internal temperature at the set test temperature.

“Our ATC technology has proven highly effective for other handlers in our portfolio,” said Kazuyuki Yamashita, Senior Vice President at Advantest Corporation. “With demand for high-data-rate devices in automotive, industrial and other markets escalating, passive temperature regulation no longer suffices for our established M4841 model. ATC’s dynamic heat sensing and cooling combined with the handler’s volume production test capabilities creates a comprehensive value-added handler solution for our customers in these markets.”

The new ATC option for the M4841 handler will be available in April 2024.