TTI inks North America disty deal with Kyocera Display

TTI Inc. has signed an agreement to become an authorized distributor of Kyocera Display products, including a wide variety of TFT and memory in pixel displays, furthering TTI’s expansion into the industrial, medical and eMobility markets.

“TTI is excited to expand our display technology offering with the addition of Kyocera Display to our extensive customer base,” said Geoff Imlach, vice president of sales for TTI Americas. “The Kyocera brand and its broad product portfolio of TFT and MIP technologies further strengthens our position in the optoelectronics display market segment.”

Bill Adam, Kyocera display distribution manager, added “The combination of TTI’s strengths in selling into our core markets and Kyocera Display products will help to accelerate the technology adoption and innovation by making our products more readily available to engineers and designers.”

Kyocera Industrial TFT displays feature high contrast, color saturation and enhanced performance enhancements such as advanced wide viewing (AWV) for true color fidelity, super-high brightness (SHB) and wide temperature range. The Memory In Pixel (MIP) displays combine improved image quality and visibility with ultra-low power consumption to extend battery life, a wide viewing angle and an extended temperature range.