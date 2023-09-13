TTI inks global disty deal with Cree LED

TTI, Inc., a leading specialty distributor of electronic components, has reached an agreement to become an authorized distributor of Cree LED, which produces a broad portfolios of application-optimized LED components, targeting the lighting, eMobility and industrial markets.

“TTI is excited to expand our optoelectronics offering with the addition of Cree LED’s products to our extensive customer base,” said John Drabik, president TTI Americas. “The Cree LED brand and its broad LED product portfolio further strengthens our position in the lighting and illumination market segment.”

“Cree LED is excited to add TTI as a key partner to help us expand our channel and customer base. The alignment between TTI’s strengths in selling into our core markets, and Cree LED’s wide array of LED products is a great combination for growth,” added Cree president Joe Clark.

Flagship product families in Cree LED’s portfolio include the XLamp and J Series LEDs for general and specialty lighting applications and high brightness LED products for video screens, signage and specialty lighting applications.