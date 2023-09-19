STACK to build 56MW flagship Toronto data centre campus

STACK Infrastructure, a leading global developer and operator of data centers, announced the delivery of the first phase at STACK’s flagship Toronto campus. Totaling 56MW, the first phase of the campus features an 8MW data center and 48MW of planned expansion capacity in Toronto, Canada’s commercial, financial, and industrial hub and the fourth largest city in North America.

Centrally located with contracted access to power and robust connectivity, the 20-acre campus is just six miles from 151 Front Street in downtown Toronto, Canada’s largest carrier hotel and primary internet exchange point in the city.

First Gulf, a leading developer in Toronto, partnered with STACK to deliver the initial 8MW data center by renovating an existing building consequently reducing material usage and energy emissions consistent with STACK’s sustainability goals. The next 24MW phase of development, with planned delivery in the second quarter of 2026, boasts committed power from Toronto Hydro from three diverse substations using 100% renewable energy sources. The third phase will offer 24MW to support client growth on a campus tailored as a purpose-built solution for scalability in a market with limited capacity.

“In a market that continues to see a high absorption rate for data center capacity, STACK is proud to deliver the first phase of our Toronto campus,” said Brian Cox, Chief Executive Officer of STACK Americas. “We look forward to deploying the next phase of this flagship campus to address our clients’ needs while vitalizing the local economy.”