Samtec opens new cable, connector facility

Samtec Inc., global provider of electronic interconnect solutions, has opened its newest manufacturing facility in Royersford, Pennsylvania. The facility will specialize in the production of coaxial cables and RF connectors, servicing industries such as aerospace/defense, medical device, datacom, automotive, computer semiconductor, instrumentation, and consumer electronics.

The state-of-the-art facility is the latest addition to Samtec’s extensive manufacturing network, which includes over 40+ global locations. The 24,000-square-foot facility will leverage Samtec’s decades of experience and industry-leading technology to produce high-quality coaxial cable and RF connectors.

The new PA facility is developing next-generation precision RF cable assemblies that offer improved stability and flexure over time and address common industry concerns of phase length, delay, loss, and shielding effectiveness. Specifically colored in distinctive Samtec orange, this family of three new RF cables aims to balance application with cost sensitivities. These immediately recognizable orange Samtec cables will be manufactured in the new facility in Royersford, PA as well as Samtec’s Wilsonville, OR plant.