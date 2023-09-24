Newark now delivering NI audio, acoustic test solutions
EP&T MagazineElectronics Engineering Software Test & Measurement Engineering Newark NI software test
Provides fast, accurate and comprehensive audio and acoustics testing
Newark is now stocking NI’s audio and acoustic test solutions that enable engineers to test increasingly complex sets of audio devices easily, quickly and precisely.
The rapid growth of electronic products adopting a voice-command user interface, driven by the increasing use of IoT devices and AI applications, has introduced new challenges to acoustic and functional product testing. The analog and digital audio and acoustic production test solutions now available from NI provide manufacturers with easy-to-use modular and scalable system tools that can reduce evaluation time by improving data management and providing real-time system visualization.
Using the new NI tools available from Newark, engineers will have all the capability they need for the current and future test requirements required to design, develop and deploy new products on time, as well as the ability to fully engage with manufacturing processes physically and operationally.
The NI test solution offers numerous benefits:
- Meets stringent test coverage specifications through high-accuracy hardware and increased throughput.
- Insulates hardware investments from product specification changes through the ability to update test steps with DUT-specific parameters in software.
- Facilitates scaling and new instrument addition through broad I/O coverage and a smaller, modular footprint.
- Maximizes yield with data analytics and system management configurations.
Advertisement
Print this page