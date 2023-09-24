Newark now delivering NI audio, acoustic test solutions

Newark is now stocking NI’s audio and acoustic test solutions that enable engineers to test increasingly complex sets of audio devices easily, quickly and precisely.

The rapid growth of electronic products adopting a voice-command user interface, driven by the increasing use of IoT devices and AI applications, has introduced new challenges to acoustic and functional product testing. The analog and digital audio and acoustic production test solutions now available from NI provide manufacturers with easy-to-use modular and scalable system tools that can reduce evaluation time by improving data management and providing real-time system visualization.

Using the new NI tools available from Newark, engineers will have all the capability they need for the current and future test requirements required to design, develop and deploy new products on time, as well as the ability to fully engage with manufacturing processes physically and operationally.

The NI test solution offers numerous benefits:

