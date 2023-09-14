Mouser added as authorized global distributor of Raspberry Pi

Mouser Electronics Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, is now offering the latest products from Raspberry Pi. Sourced directly from Raspberry Pi, the entire catalog of single-board computers (SBC), embedded devices, and peripherals is available from Mouser, with full traceability/authenticity from the manufacturer.

“Mouser is excited about this expanded partnership with Raspberry Pi,” said Andy Kerr, Mouser Electronics VP of supplier marketing. “With their line of industrial-ready products, customers across the globe now have access to an expanded offering of innovative, scalable products that are certified, low-cost, powerful and production ready.”

“Mouser’s global reach enables us to extend our customer base to offer powerful and easy-to-use products to people of all skill levels,” said Mike Buffham, chief commercial officer of Raspberry Pi. “Known for their best-in-class distribution, outstanding service and exceptional customer reach, Mouser is a valued strategic partner for us. We look forward to this expansion opportunity.”

Robust and affordable, Raspberry Pi technology has been deployed in tens of thousands of applications in a variety of industries across the world. The compact form factor, ease of use, and availability of expansion options make Raspberry Pi’s devices suitable for simple educational projects, complex maker designs, and industrial applications. With solutions built using Raspberry Pi’s technology, users can access an enterprise-class system without the cost and complexity of traditional hardware products.