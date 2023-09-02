Generic selectors
Kraken lands $2.7M of sonar, subsea battery contracts

Stephen Law   

Electronics

St. John’s NL-based marine technology company Kraken Robotics Inc. has received contracts totalling $2.7 million for subsea batteries and synthetic aperture sonar systems (SAS).

The SAS sensor contracts represent two new customers, continuing the growth of Kraken’s ever-expanding list of users. One customer is a European Research Institute operating next-generation AUVs, and the other is a NATO member country in underwater defense applications. Deliveries will occur in 2024.

