Kraken lands $2.7M of sonar, subsea battery contracts

St. John’s NL-based marine technology company Kraken Robotics Inc. has received contracts totalling $2.7 million for subsea batteries and synthetic aperture sonar systems (SAS).

The SAS sensor contracts represent two new customers, continuing the growth of Kraken’s ever-expanding list of users. One customer is a European Research Institute operating next-generation AUVs, and the other is a NATO member country in underwater defense applications. Deliveries will occur in 2024.