INO and C2MI to collaborate on semi development

INO and C2MI, two major players within the semiconductor development community in Quebec, will join forces by sharing their expertise, infrastructure and cutting-edge equipment to enhance the range of specialized semiconductors – commonly referred to as ‘chips’ – and integrated optical and photonic devices required by several disruptive technologies. Some of these collaborative efforts include:

the development of artificial intelligence and quantum technologies;

telecommunication and data storage infrastructure; and

the development of next-generation sensors, in particular to minimize the effects of climate change or to ensure the safety of people and infrastructure.

INO is a technological design and development company for optic and photonic solutions making SMEs and large corporations more competitive. C2MI operates in developing and commercializing electronic components essential to digital technologies,

A booming market

The global semiconductor market is booming. It will grow from 452 to over 800 billion US dollars by 2028 . Positioning innovative organizations at the heart of the North American semiconductor chain is therefore a promising initiative for Quebec.

“The supply constraints affecting technology companies in recent years have highlighted the dire need to develop a local semiconductor industry, particularly for custom-developed specialized components. Combining our equipment and fostering collaboration between our respective teams will enable innovations to emerge more quickly, therefore accelerating the transfer of the latest advances to the industry,” said Alain Chandonnet, president and CEO of INO.

“Pooling some of C2MI’s services and expertise with those of INO is a clear way of carrying out R&D in the most cost-effective way possible, avoiding duplication of investment, and will foster new synergies with an ecosystem of high-tech companies well established in Quebec, including Teledyne MEMS, IBM, Ciena and Teraxion,” added C2MI president Marie-Josée Turgeon.