Canadian Manufacturing Technology Show returns to Toronto

The Canadian Manufacturing Technology Show (CMTS) makes its grand return at its new home – the Toronto Congress Centre – from September 25 through 28, 2023. Produced by SME, the nonprofit committed to accelerating new manufacturing technology adoption and building North America’s manufacturing talent and capabilities, CMTS is the nation’s most extensive showcase of cutting-edge manufacturing technologies, state-of-the-art equipment, best practices and invaluable industry connections.

Over 500 suppliers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), more than 8,000 manufacturing professionals from across the country and around the globe and 250,000+ square feet of manufacturing excellence, housing a staggering 500,000+ pounds of live equipment are featured over four action-packed days.

More than 200 cutting-edge new products are on display, each a testament to the relentless spirit of innovation driving the industry forward. Thought leaders will provide over 50 education sessions where attendees will gain invaluable insights into the latest trends and advancements shaping the manufacturing landscape.

SME understands that the manufacturing industry is multifaceted, with unique challenges and opportunities. The event schedule reflects this diversity, offering a comprehensive lineup of sessions and panels over the four-day event:

Day 1: Opening keynote speaker Massimiliano Moruzzi, CEO of Toronto, Ont.-based Xaba, a startup focused on intelligent automation enabling sustainable manufacturing, will explore AI integration, from industrial robotics to sustainable materials in manufacturing, while a presentation by Diane Reko, CEO of Windsor, Ont.-based Reko International Group Inc. – a diversified, technology-driven manufacturing organization with robotic factory automation expertise – about manufacturing’s pivotal role in Canada and the global landscape, charting its future, will follow.

Day 2 will delve into AI and Industry 5.0, intertwined with sustainability, in a Thought Leadership Panel moderated by Subo Chatterjee from PwC Canada.

Day 3: Morning keynote speaker Flavio Volpe, President, Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association (APMA), will share insights on how Canada can drive the next transportation revolution. This will be followed by a Thought Leadership Panel, “Making the C.A.S.E for Canada,” focusing on battery systems, AI, and more. The panel features Alex Qi, CEO of Pontosense, and Peter Watkins, COO, QA Consultants, and will be moderated by Colin Dhillon, CTO, APMA.

Day 4: Greta Cutulenco, CEO and co-founder of Kitchener-Ont.-based Acerta – a leader in automotive technology solutions – will deliver the keynote with a day dedicated to next-generation talent, including the celebration of women in manufacturing. The day continues with a Thought Leadership Panel, “Wonderous Women in Manufacturing,” moderated by Julie Pike, Senior Director of Event Strategy at SME. Panelists include Dr. Mihaela Vlasea, Associate Professor at the University of Waterloo, and Lisa Block, Chief Revenue Officer at Hybrid Manufacturing Technologies Global.

These educational sessions will bring together the brightest minds in the industry, offering attendees the chance to gain knowledge, expand their network, and explore collaborative opportunities.

In addition to the show floor exhibits, CMTS 2023 presents the following special features:

CTMA Tooling Pavilion: Led by CTMA, the Tooling Pavilion unites Canada’s tooling industry, showcasing the latest developments in tool design, manufacture, repair, robotics, and more.

CWB-EWI Showcase: CWB-EWI, will be presenting live “tele-welding” demonstrations. Tele-welding offers remote guidance and real-time haptic feedback for precise control. A control workstation in booth 547 allows attendees to remotely manage welding processes in booth 429 via stylus feedback, enhancing user control and experience.

MaRS & NGen Discovery District: Engage with Canada’s advanced manufacturing companies, researchers, and organizations exploring transformative projects and solutions in a collaborative space.

The Smart Theatre where knowledge comes alive, will host a multitude of speakers around smart adoption in manufacturing.

Evening Happy Hours (Day 1: 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. and Days 2 & 3: 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.) facilitate connections with industry peers, with extended hours allowing attendance at CMTS without disruption to attendees’ daytime schedules.

Registration is now open for attending CMTS 2023. Visit www.cmts.ca.