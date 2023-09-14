Future Electronics sold for $5B to Taiwan semi disty

Future Electronics Inc. has been sold for more than $5 billion to a Taiwanese semiconductor distributor.

WT Microelectronics Co. says it has signed an agreement to acquire 100 per cent of the company’s shares for US$3.8 billion – more than $5 billion Canadian – in an all-cash deal expected to close in the first half of 2024.

Future Electronics, which Quebec’s business registry lists as wholly owned by Robert Miller, is a global distributor of electronics components that employs 5,200 workers across 47 countries.

Co-founded by Miller in 1968, the Montreal-based corporation says it generated US$2.9 billion in revenue and US$184 million in profits in the first half of 2023.