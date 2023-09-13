Vexos acquires ControlTek

Vexos, a Markham ON-based provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and custom material solutions (CMS), has acquired ControlTek, custom electronics manufacturing and design services providers in the Pacific Northwest USA.

With operations in Vancouver, Washington, ControlTek expands the Vexos footprint to the West Coast of North America to help meet the growing demands of its customer base and support future growth. The new facility complements Vexos’ locations in Markham; LaGrange, Ohio; Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; Dongguan, China; and Hong Kong.

The 45,000 sq. ft. ControlTek facility features three SMT lines, specializes in low-to-mid volume, high mix production and serves the medical, industrial and aviation, space and defense markets. ControlTek has significant accreditations and certifications to support these markets including ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485:2016, AS9100D:2016, ITAR, IPC, ANSI, AS5553, and is FDA registered. Additionally, ControlTek has in-house electronic design engineering capabilities, and strong new roduct introduction (NPI) skills, making it a perfect fit for Vexos.

Advertisement

“We are delighted to announce the addition of ControlTek to the Vexos family. The strengths of ControlTek, its West Coast location and its presence in the aerospace and defense markets creates new opportunities,” says Paul Jona, CEO Vexos. “This strategic union marks a significant milestone in our journey, enabling us to extend our capabilities and better serve the diverse needs of our valued customers that seek manufacturing solutions from coast-to-coast.”

With the addition of this new facility in Vancouver, WA, Vexos will extend the reach of its value proposition for which it is well known, according to Jona, including its executive engagement and close interaction with customers, combined with world class support and services.

“For over 50 years, ControlTek has delivered EMS solutions and built lasting partnerships with its customers. With their extensive global presence and value proposition, Vexos will allow us to offer our customers access to a broad network of additional resources and services. With our combined expertise and shared passion for building strong customer relationships, we are excited to reach new heights,” adds Andy LaFrazia, CEO ControlTek.