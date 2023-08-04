Wi-Fi World Congress coming to Toronto
First-ever Canadian conference will take place Sept. 18 – 20
The internationally renowned Wi-Fi World Congress and Expo Event North America (WWC) will make its first-ever Canadian appearance in Canada, taking place Sept. 18 – 20 in Toronto – bringing together industry leaders, entrepreneurs, innovators and experts from across the global Wi-Fi industry.
The WWC conference is hosted by the industry association Wi-Fi NOW and its community of more than 20,000 actively engaged Wi-Fi professionals from every industry segment.
“More than 500 world and Canadian Wi-Fi leaders including North America’s top service providers, vendors and industry organizations will be part of the WWC,” says Claus Hetting, CEO and Chairman of Wi-Fi NOW. “Education, industry advancement and supporting the Canadian Wi-Fi business are the primary goals of the conference.”
The three-day conference program breaks down as follows:
- Sept. 18 – Training Day – a slate of world-class Wi-Fi NOW Academy training programs on new Wi-Fi technology, applications, and use cases
- Sept. 19 – First Congress Day – focusing on Wi-Fi for the smart home, devices and evolution
- Sept.20 – Second Congress Day – an in-depth look at Wi-Fi for the next-generation enterprise featuring speakers from service providers, tech vendors, industry organizations and more.
- Exhibit Hall – September 19 & 20 from 9 am until 5 pm – live showcases of the best in Wi-Fi innovation.
Leading industry speakers on the program include:
- Matt MacPherson, Cisco Wireless CTO
- Mathieu Provost, Bell,
- Taj Manku, Cognitive Systems,
- Carlos Aguirre, Intel,
- Maureen Gallagher, VP, Wi-Fi Alliance,
- Ganesh Swaminathan, Qualcomm,
- Bart Giordano, Ruckus (CommScope)
- Charles Cheevers, CommScope.
“As always our catchwords for the conference will be innovation and opportunity,” says Hetting. Some of the highlight topics for the WWC include the following:
- How to create exceptional Wi-Fi experiences for the home and businesses – including spaces like offices, hotels, arenas, stadiums and more
- Wi-Fi as a socio-economic imperative in all countries and its evolvement to meet the demands of new standards such as Wi-Fi6E and Wi-Fi
- Canada on the forefront of regulation for unlicensed bands with the allocation of 1200 MHz of new 6 GHz spectrum to hugely improved connectivity services
- New Wi-Fi standards and the delivery of gigabits of speed to loads of new devices including AR and VR
- How Wi-Fi continues to increasingly connect smart home devices with new standards making the IoT opportunity more significant
- New tech will allow Wi-Fi ‘offload’ – meaning no need for indoor cellular systems, phones will switch to Wi-Fi instead for excellent indoor coverage
- ’Smart everything’ needs to be connected (offices, hotels, industry, cities, etc.) – and because Wi-Fi is in every device, Wi-Fi is the tech of choice to make it happen
- Discussion on how the 6 GHz spectrum will impact the world of unlicensed fixed wireless access in Canada and the US for better broadband competition
The Wi-Fi World Congress is being held at the Omni King Edward Hotel in downtown Toronto.
