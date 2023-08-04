Wi-Fi World Congress coming to Toronto

The internationally renowned Wi-Fi World Congress and Expo Event North America (WWC) will make its first-ever Canadian appearance in Canada, taking place Sept. 18 – 20 in Toronto – bringing together industry leaders, entrepreneurs, innovators and experts from across the global Wi-Fi industry.

The WWC conference is hosted by the industry association Wi-Fi NOW and its community of more than 20,000 actively engaged Wi-Fi professionals from every industry segment.

“More than 500 world and Canadian Wi-Fi leaders including North America’s top service providers, vendors and industry organizations will be part of the WWC,” says Claus Hetting, CEO and Chairman of Wi-Fi NOW. “Education, industry advancement and supporting the Canadian Wi-Fi business are the primary goals of the conference.”

The three-day conference program breaks down as follows:

Sept. 18 – Training Day – a slate of world-class Wi-Fi NOW Academy training programs on new Wi-Fi technology, applications, and use cases

Sept. 19 – First Congress Day – focusing on Wi-Fi for the smart home, devices and evolution

Sept.20 – Second Congress Day – an in-depth look at Wi-Fi for the next-generation enterprise featuring speakers from service providers, tech vendors, industry organizations and more.

Exhibit Hall – September 19 & 20 from 9 am until 5 pm – live showcases of the best in Wi-Fi innovation.

Leading industry speakers on the program include:

Matt MacPherson, Cisco Wireless CTO

Mathieu Provost, Bell,

Taj Manku, Cognitive Systems,

Carlos Aguirre, Intel,

Maureen Gallagher, VP, Wi-Fi Alliance,

Ganesh Swaminathan, Qualcomm,

Bart Giordano, Ruckus (CommScope)

Charles Cheevers, CommScope.

“As always our catchwords for the conference will be innovation and opportunity,” says Hetting. Some of the highlight topics for the WWC include the following:

How to create exceptional Wi-Fi experiences for the home and businesses – including spaces like offices, hotels, arenas, stadiums and more

Wi-Fi as a socio-economic imperative in all countries and its evolvement to meet the demands of new standards such as Wi-Fi6E and Wi-Fi

Canada on the forefront of regulation for unlicensed bands with the allocation of 1200 MHz of new 6 GHz spectrum to hugely improved connectivity services

New Wi-Fi standards and the delivery of gigabits of speed to loads of new devices including AR and VR

How Wi-Fi continues to increasingly connect smart home devices with new standards making the IoT opportunity more significant

New tech will allow Wi-Fi ‘offload’ – meaning no need for indoor cellular systems, phones will switch to Wi-Fi instead for excellent indoor coverage

’Smart everything’ needs to be connected (offices, hotels, industry, cities, etc.) – and because Wi-Fi is in every device, Wi-Fi is the tech of choice to make it happen

Discussion on how the 6 GHz spectrum will impact the world of unlicensed fixed wireless access in Canada and the US for better broadband competition