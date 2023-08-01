Weidmuller Canada joins AD Electrical

Weidmuller Ltd. Canada has joined AD’s Electrical – Canada division, a contractor and industrial, products wholesale buying group in North America. As a leading manufacturer of connectivity solutions, Weidmuller offers a diverse range of products, solutions, and services for smart industrial connectivity and the Industrial Internet of Things. Weidmuller is now integrated into the AD Electrical – Canada network, which is recognized as the largest marketing/buying group for construction and industrial supplies in North America.

“The collaboration between Weidmuller and AD Electrical – Canada is of great significance,” said Vince Hosick, distribution manager, Weidmuller Ltd. “This partnership will not only enable Weidmuller to enhance connectivity, communication, and engagement within AD’s membership, but it will also play a crucial role in driving market growth.”

The AD distributor network is exceptionally well-positioned to market Weidmuller’s extensive range of offerings, including Terminal Blocks, Power Supplies, Relays, I/Os, Heavy Duty Connectors, Signal Conditioning, Ethernet product classifications, and many more, throughout the Canadian marketplace. AD distributors are renowned for their commitment to providing top-notch service and high-quality products to their customers.

“We are thrilled to welcome Weidmuller to our network of manufacturers,” relayed Kristen Yong, director of AD Electrical – Canada. “This partnership is another testament to our dedication to meeting the needs of our customers with superior products. It truly is a win-win situation for all involved.”