supplier
Electronic Products & Technology

TTI responds to humanitarian needs for Maui

EP&T Magazine   

Electronics Supply Chain distribution hawaii Maui supply Chain TTI

TTI Inc., is extending relief support along with monetary assistance to those affected by the devastating wild fires that decimated the historic community of Lahaina and Maui, Hawaii over the past week.

Mike Morton, TTI CEO, offered these supportive words, “Upon seeing the news reports coming out of Maui, we knew a rapid response to help was greatly needed. To address the immediate needs of the islanders, TTI quickly began preparing to provide monetary assistance to the people of this tropical island displaced by this unprecedented catastrophic event.”

In doing so, the company announced today, all monetary donations made through the workplace giving program by the generosity of TTI employees will be matched, thereby maximizing the funds raised to go even further in providing necessary resources during this critical time of recovery.

 

