StenTech acquires Photo Etch Technology & UTZ

StenTech Inc., a leading multinational SMT printing solutions company and a portfolio company of Align Capital Partners (ACP), has successfully completed the acquisition of Photo Etch Technology (Photo Etch), a prominent stencil manufacturer.

Photo Etch Technology, along with its affiliate Utz Technologies, has built a reputation for manufacturing high-quality SMT stencils, mesh screens, and parts for both OEM and contract manufacturing customers. With facilities in four key U.S. markets, Photo Etch has established a strong foothold in the industry. The acquisition deepens StenTech’s existing footprint in Silicon Valley and New England, while simultaneously extending its reach into Florida through the Clearwater operation.

“We were looking for a partner who could continue providing our customers with the quality of service they deserve,” said Lisa Guidi, wwner and chief financial officer of Photo Etch. “Having worked closely with StenTech’s leadership over the past several months, I am confident they will honor our company’s important legacy while providing our customers with access to additional resources through the StenTech platform.”

“I am thrilled to be joining forces with the team at Photo Etch,” said Brent Nolan, president & CEO of StenTech. “This acquisition represents StenTech’s continued growth and innovation, and we are excited by the opportunity to serve Photo Etch’s customers.”

Photo Etch has four locations with a headquarters in Lowell, Massachusetts, and operations in Silicon Valley -Santa Clara CA, Clearwater FL, and Montville NJ, and customers will now have access to the full range of products StenTech provides.