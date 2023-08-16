SPARK Microsystems joins Canada’s semiconductor council

SPARK Microsystems, a Montreal-based fabless semiconductor company specializing in next-generation short-range wireless communications, today announced it has joined Canada’s Semiconductor Council (CSC) to shape the semiconductor strategy in Canada. SPARK Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Frederic Nabki, will serve as an advisory board member and help CSC with its mission to accelerate the growth and development of Canada’s semiconductor sector.

“CSC is dedicated to establishing Canada as a vital hub of innovation in the semiconductor value chain. As a new member of CSC’s advisory board, I look forward to working with the Council and its members to develop a sustainable model for semiconductor growth that propels Canada’s economic growth and serves as a key enabler of other industry sections,” said Frederic Nabki, Co-founder and CTO, SPARK Microsystems.

The CSC is a national semiconductor industry association representing a broad ecosystem of Canadian microelectronics companies, microchip manufacturers, R&D organizations, and relevant government labs, agencies, and universities. The purpose of the Council is to further boost Canada’s competitiveness in the global semiconductor space.

Collaborate and discuss industry challenges, best practices

“CSC is on a mission to lead the national semiconductor strategy and implement an action plan that positions Canada to be a leading global developer, manufacturer, and supplier of embedded semiconductor products,” said Dr. C. Paul Slaby, managing director, CSC. “SPARK will be an invaluable asset in our national platform to collaborate and discuss industry challenges, best practices, and share resources and ideas to gain visibility across the global tech industry, prioritizing the interests of the Canadian semiconductor industry.”

SPARK Microsystems has developed an innovative short-range wireless solution based on UWB technology which dramatically reduces energy consumption for connected devices while delivering high-data rates and low latency on par with wired connections – without the wires. Its performance attributes are essential for enabling the next generation of wireless connected mobile devices and sensors optimized for high energy efficiency, driving a significant reduction in battery usage and replacement.