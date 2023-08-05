indie Semi and SiLC Tech form Strategic partnership

Indie Semiconductor, an Autotech solutions innovator, and SiLC Technologies, Inc., a leader in silicon photonics innovation, have entered into a light detection and ranging (LiDAR) partnership that enables coherent detection-based LiDAR platforms for next-generation sensing applications, including driver assistance, autonomous mobility, robotics and industrial automation. This partnership will deliver fully integrated vision system platforms deploying frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) detection, redefining benchmarks for rapidly emerging LiDAR applications.

FMCW-based LiDAR delivers multiple real-world benefits compared to direct detection-based Time of Flight (TOF) solutions, including long-range with high precision, interference immunity, per-point instantaneous velocity and motion measurement. This ground-breaking partnership combines award-winning products from indie and SiLC into reference platforms that enable an order of magnitude improvement in sensing performance, manufacturability, power consumption, form factor and cost relative to competing systems.

“indie is excited to partner with SiLC to bring the processing innovation from Surya to FMCW LiDAR, offering a breakthrough reference design,” said Chet Babla, senior vice president, strategic marketing at indie Semiconductor. “By combining the software-defined high-performance – but low power – analog and digital processing and system control capabilities of Surya, coupled with SiLC’s Eyeonic vision solution, system integrators and OEMs are enabled with 4D FMCW imaging for mass market deployment into multiple applications.”

Ralf Muenster, vice president, business development and marketing at SiLC added, “We are excited to partner with indie to bring industry-leading FMCW-based LiDAR platforms to market. Our state-of-the-art FMCW LiDAR sensor features the highest integration, resolution, precision, and longest range of any other competing approach, while remaining the only commercially available solution to offer polarization information.”