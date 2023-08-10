EyeQ delivers clear AI skin tone accuracy

EyeQ Imaging Inc., a Calgary-based digital imaging company, has launched its latest innovation: a new version of AI Skin Tone Accuracy in Perfectly Clear’s core image correction. The groundbreaking technology guarantees natural, accurate colour representation across all skin tones, regardless of shade or ethnicity.

For decades, cameras have struggled with capturing infrared and inaccurate colour in skin tones, leading to marginalized experiences, particularly for individuals with dark skin tones. Addressing this challenge head-on, Perfectly Clear’s AI Skin Tone Accuracy combines the power of artificial intelligence and real science to provide precise and healthy colour representation for every skin tone.

“Photography wields a profound impact on shaping how we perceive ourselves, others, and the world at large,” said Brad Malcolm, co-founder and CEO of EyeQ Imaging Inc. “We’re in the business of preserving memories and ensuring their authenticity. Our new AI Skin Tone Accuracy takes our automatic image correction to the next level.”

AI Skin Tone Accuracy uses a blend of artificial intelligence and real science to detect skin tones and apply a targeted correction accordingly. A team of AI engineers, colour scientists, and image quality specialists experimented and iterated until they reached a sophisticated 10-level skin tone approach.

This new technology, among other technology updates, is available as an update in Perfectly Clear ready-to-use products, SDKs, and APIs. This technology release also includes other features such as AI White Balance, a new School & Sports AI Preset Model, and an Auto Crop update.